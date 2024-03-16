2 TMC MPs join BJP

New Delhi, March 15
Two sitting MPs of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Dibyendu Adhikari and Arjun Singh on Friday joined the BJP on the eve of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.
Adhikari is the brother of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the saffron party in 2021 and is now the leader of the party in the state Assembly.
While Adhikari had won in 2019 from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency on a TMC ticket, he started distancing himself from the TMC ever since his elder brother joined the BJP.
Arjun Singh had left the TMC and joined the BJP in 2019 on being denied ticket from Barrackpore. He returned to the TMC soon after winning the election as a representative of the BJP. He has rejoined the BJP on being denied ticket by the TMC once again.
