2 Uzbek men arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 3.16 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi, May 6

Two Uzbek nationals have been arrested by the customs officials here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 3.16 crore, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Sunday.

"On personal and baggage search of the passengers, five gold bars concealed in a red-colour pouch collectively weighing 5 kg were recovered," said the statement issued by the customs department.

Tariff value of the gold, which has been seized, is Rs 3.16 crore, it said, adding that the duo was arrested.

In another case, a Korean man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling out foreign currency worth Rs 2.8 crore.

The accused, who intended to depart to Bangkok, was intercepted by the customs officials on Sunday.

The detailed examination of the passenger and his baggage resulted in the recovery of foreign currency, that is, USD 3,39,000, equivalent to Rs 2.8 crore, another statement said.

The accused was arrested and the forex seized.

