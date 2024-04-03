2 wanted sharpshooters of Gogi-Kapil Maan gang arrested in Delhi

IANS

New Delhi, April 3

Two wanted sharpshooters of the Jitender Gogi-Kapil Maan gang were arrested while they were planning to kill the witnesses in a case against the gang members, an official from Delhi Police's Special Cell said on Wednesday.

Two semi-automatic sophisticated pistols of .32 bore with eight bullets were also recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Himanshu (23) and Abhimanyu aka Abhi (22) -- both residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said that on the intervening night of March 30-31, specific information was received about the movement of Himanshu and Abhimanyu in nearby areas of Jahangirpuri and Rohini.

“Acting swiftly, a trap was laid near Kailash Farm Road, Shamshan Ghat Mod, Alipur. Both the alleged persons were intercepted riding on a motorcycle without a number plate and were overpowered,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Himanshu along with his friends Sumit, Harsh and Sagar, had killed two persons in his village Asaudha in 2021.

“He remained in jail for two years where he came in contact with Abhimanyu. After coming out of jail, Himanshu got married to his girlfriend in Arya Samaj Mandir against the wishes of the girl's family,” said the DCP.

However, the girl remained at her father's house despite marriage and did not come to Himanshu's house, for which he threatened the girl that if she did not come to his house, he would kill her as well as each member of her family.

“Consequently, an FIR was lodged against him in Rohtak, Haryana. Then, he came in contact with Kapil Maan aka Kallu, one of the main members of the Gogi gang currently lodged in Tihar jail through a common contact,” said the DCP.

Maan arranged illegal weapons for him through his sources to kill a witness in his case. “After accomplishing the task given by Maan, Himanshu was also planning to kill his father-in-law,” said the DCP.