2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi

New Delhi, December 27
The Delhi Police have intensified its probe into a low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy here and sources said two youths were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion.
The police have also beefed up security in the national capital after Tuesday’s blast near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, an official said.
Areas around the Israel embassy and Jewish establishments in Delhi have been put under the watch of the security personnel. The local police have been asked to increase the vigil in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.
According to police sources, CCTV footage has been recovered from near the spot in which two youths were found walking on the road, shortly before the blast. "It is yet to be ascertained whether they are suspects," the officer said.
The security agencies have collected multiple CCTV footage from the lanes of Abdul Kalam Road and Prithviraj Road.
Security officials who visited the spot said since no remnants of the explosive were found at the spot, the possibility of a "chemical explosion" cannot be ruled out.
No one was injured in the blast but an "abusive" letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site, officials said.
The letter is "abusive" in nature. It has been sent to the forensic lab to check for fingerprints, they said.
"It's a one-page letter written in English. It is suspected to be related to some organisation with name 'Sir Allah Resistence', and the words like Zionists, Palestine and Gaza are mentioned in the letter," a police source said on Tuesday.
The explosion and the recovery of the letter is a grim reminder of the 2021 blast near the embassy in which some cars were damaged. The National Investigation Agency had probed the case.
Security has been upped around the Israel embassy since the war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this year, the officials said.
Security tightened
Meanwhile, all international flights were thoroughly checked on Tuesday night.
The particulars of every passenger boarding these flights were double-checked.
Only after verifying the details of air passengers were international flights permitted to take off. TNS
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...