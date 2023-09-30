20 arrested for obscene gestures, objectionable words during Eid procession near temple in Vadodara

Vadodara, September 30
Twenty persons were arrested for allegedly hurting religious feelings during a procession taken out on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi in Padra in Gujarat’s Vadodara, a police official said on Saturday.
Some members of the procession made obscene gestures and uttered words hurting religious sentiments when it was passing by a temple on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Rural) Rohan Anand said.
Following this, a group of people from the Hindu community gathered outside Padra police station demanding strict action against the culprits, he said.
The crowd was dispersed and based on the complaint of one Ajay Parmar, an FIR was lodged against 13 identified and other unknown accused who were part of the procession, the SP said.
They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 294B (obscene acts and songs), 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), he said.
Further investigation into the incident was underway, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7
Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara
Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...
Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row
Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...