20 aspirants move Supreme Court for fresh NEET test

New Delhi, June 15
Twenty MBBS aspirants have filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 examination and a top court-monitored probe by the CBI or an independent agency into alleged paper leak and irregularities in the test held on May 5.
The petitioners have also demanded a fresh test to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying the sanctity of the examination was questionable in view of the confirmed cases of question paper leak, with respect to which FIRs have been lodged and several persons have been arrested, as per the media reports.
In view of “rampant irregularities and fraudulent practices”, re-examination would only help in short-listing deserving students to get admission in medical institutions, they contended.
The Supreme Court had on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the NTA on certain other petitions seeking a CBI probe into alleged paper leak and irregularities in NEET-UG 2024. A Vacation Benchhad asked them to respond in two weeks.
