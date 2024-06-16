20 aspirants move Supreme Court for fresh NEET test

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

Twenty MBBS aspirants have filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 examination and a top court-monitored probe by the CBI or an independent agency into alleged paper leak and irregularities in the test held on May 5.

The petitioners have also demanded a fresh test to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying the sanctity of the examination was questionable in view of the confirmed cases of question paper leak, with respect to which FIRs have been lodged and several persons have been arrested, as per the media reports.

In view of “rampant irregularities and fraudulent practices”, re-examination would only help in short-listing deserving students to get admission in medical institutions, they contended.

The Supreme Court had on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the NTA on certain other petitions seeking a CBI probe into alleged paper leak and irregularities in NEET-UG 2024. A Vacation Benchhad asked them to respond in two weeks.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #MBBS #Supreme Court