20 delegations to land in Delhi today

- Barring delegations of France and Germany, some 20 world leaders set to arrive in Delhi on Friday
- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to be the first to arrive at 6 am, followed by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
- MoS Gen VK Singh (retd) will receive US President Biden around 6.55 pm and China’s Premier Li Qiang at 7.45 pm
- MoS Ashwini Choubey to receive British PM Rishi Sunak around 1.40 pm and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at 2.15 pm
- Australian and Canadian PMs will be received by MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron will arrive on Saturday
