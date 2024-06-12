20 ‘dynasts’ inducted: Rahul slams Modi 3.0

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the NDA government over dynastic politics and dubbed the Modi 3.0 Cabinet a “parivar mandal”, pointing out at least 20 ministers in the new regime who hail from political families.

“Those who call the tradition of struggle, service and sacrifice of generations as nepotism are distributing the will of power to their ‘sarkari parivar’ (government family)… This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi,” Rahul said in a post on X.

Rahul named HD Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda; Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union Minister Madhav Rao Scindia; Kiren Rijiju, son of first Pro Tem Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Rinchin Kharu; Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse; Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh; Chirag Paswan, son of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and JP Nadda, son-in-law of former MP and Madhya Pradesh minister Jaysree Banerjee as part of the NDA’s “parivar mandal”.

To the list, he added Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur;, Ram Mohan Naidu, son of former Union Minister Terren Naidu; Jitin Prasada, son of former MP Jitendra Prasada; Rao Inderjit Singh, son of former Haryana CM Rao Birender Singh; Piyush Goyal, son of former Union Minister Ved Prakash Goyal; Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh; Anupriya Patel, daughter of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel, and Kirti Vardhan Singh, son of former UP minister Maharaj Anand Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have often accused the Congress of practising “dynastic politics”. Modi, during the election campaign, also made liberal use of the allegation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi