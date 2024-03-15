20-year-old woman nursing student found dead in UP's Etawah

PTI

Etawah, March 15

The body of a 20-year-old woman nursing student of Saifai Medical College was found from a spot near the Etawah-Saifai road, police said on Friday.

According to Etawah Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Verma, it appears that the woman was killed and the body dumped at the spot on Thursday evening. The deceased had an injury mark on her neck, the officer said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased was a third-year student of the nursing course. One of her friends alerted the warden when she did not turn up for her class on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Students of the college staged a protest on the campus, demanding swift action.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led government in the state over the incident.

"The death of a Saifai University student under suspicious circumstances is a very serious matter. This is another very sad example of the declared zero-tolerance policy against crime becoming a zero during the BJP's time in Uttar Pradesh," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Yadav also shared a video on X of the protesting students and demanded a judicial inquiry.