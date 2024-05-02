2020 Delhi riots: Man gets 10-year jail for torching houses

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

A court here has sentenced a convict to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for setting ablaze two houses during the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was on Tuesday hearing the case against convict Jony Kumar, who had been held guilty under the IPC Sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house). Kumar was also convicted under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on February 14 this year.

The prosecution had accused Kumar of being a part of the riotous mob that torched two houses in the Khajuri Khas area here on February 25, 2020, during the riots. Special public prosecutor Naresh Kumar Gaur sought maximum punishment for the convict, saying “it is our duty as a society to protect the safety and security of our communities”.