 2024 Lok Sabha poll is a transformative moment in our politics: Ashwani Kumar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 2024 Lok Sabha poll is a transformative moment in our politics: Ashwani Kumar

2024 Lok Sabha poll is a transformative moment in our politics: Ashwani Kumar

Says irrespective of which side wins, the kind of bitterness this election campaign will leave behind will have serious consequences for the future of our democracy

2024 Lok Sabha poll is a transformative moment in our politics: Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 3

Former Union minister for Law and Justice Ashwani Kumar has described the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a transformative moment in Indian politics.

In an interaction with The Tribune, Kumar said, “Several political parties have come together to challenge the dominance of the BJP under PM Narendra Modi. Whatever the poll result, it is clear that the BJP has taken centre stage in Indian politics with Modi as the most dominant leader. This election will test the boundaries of the exercise of constitutional power and the role of democratic institutions in a constitutional democracy. The results will also determine the contours of power dispersed between the three organs of the Indian state. It will also tell us whether the alternative narrative of the INDIA bloc centered around saving the democracy and Constitution has a popular resonance.”

On Punjab, Kumar said, “The emergence of AAP has obvious electoral implications for traditional parties like SAD, BJP and Congress. Also, the breakup of the SAD and BJP alliance and farmers’ agitation will have significant political implications. I believe the SAD will consolidate its traditional vote bank and may win on one or two seats. The BJP would have done exceptionally well despite farmers’ protest and breaking of alliance with SAD in case it retains Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur seats.” He said the main contest in Punjab is between the Congress and AAP.

Kumar complimented the INDIA bloc and Congress leadership in putting up a spirited fight against the dominant BJP at the national level. “In what was initially seen as a David vs Goliath fight turned into a commendable pushback against the Modi government by the Congress and alliance partners. Having said that, it is equally true that this has been a highly polarised election defined by an assertion of a majoritarian identity in the country. I will not be surprised if the BJP under PM Modi scores a hat-trick, although with a reduced number of seats. But elections are never over until the results are announced. We should, therefore, wait for June 4.”

On the post-election scenario, he said, “Irrespective of which side wins, the kind of bitterness this election campaign will leave behind will have serious consequences for the future of our democracy. Several divides in the social and political structure of our society have been heightened. Personal animosities and an unprecedented campaign of calumny will make broad political consensus on key national policies a virtual impossibility.”

Kumar said, “The casteist and religious divide has been accentuated as never before which can hollow out our democracy. Also, the large-scale alienation of religious minorities by the ruling dispensation does not augur well for the social harmony and political stability of the country.”

On a possible one-nation-one election scenario in case of the BJP victory or removing a cap on caste reservations if the INDIA bloc comes to power, the former law minister said that depending on the political judgment of the ruling party of the day, certain far-reaching amendments to the Constitution without necessarily amending its basic structure could be possible.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

2
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

3
Patiala

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

4
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

5
Punjab

Contempt proceedings against IAS officer

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

7
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

8
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

9
India

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

10
Comment

Blue Star was ill-planned, badly executed

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges Enforcement Directorate in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...

AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler

Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP

The Tihar jail authorities refute the AAP leaders' claim, sa...

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police

Navi Mumbai Police uncover a plot to kill the actor during t...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in excise policy cases on Tuesday

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Fire breaks out in 3 coaches of Taj Express in Delhi

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu