21 Indian warships protecting international shipping : EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi, April 29

Referring to the significant deployment of Indian ships to secure the shipping routes amid Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday stressed that 21 Navy ships had been deployed in the distressed region to protect the international shipping routes, keeping trade costs down, adding that the endeavour had actually upgraded India’s stature in the world.

The Partition had initially impacted the growth in the North-East due to political barriers as well as administrative issues, he adds.

“This keeps trade costs down because if you can protect shipping, insurance and shipping cost is less. So how do you get relevant? And of course, most important, how do you actually get the respect of the world,” EAM Jaishankar said during an interactive session on Northeast India’s integration with Southeast Asia and Japan at Kirori Mal College in Delhi.

“And you get the respect of the world just like you get the respect of people, which is you have to perform better. You actually get the respect of the world just like you get the respect of people, which is you have to perform better,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar also highlighted India’s economic growth and its ongoing journey to become the third largest economy in the world and said that the decisions India makes at home are keenly watched by the world.

The Houthis have vowed to cease their attacks on one of the world’s busiest maritime routes if Israel halts its offensive in Gaza. These attacks have not only disrupted global trade but also impacted traffic at Israel’s Eilat port.

He also said that the Partition of India in many ways broke the natural connectivity of the northeastern states, but in the last one decade the efforts by the Central government has improved the resources in the area.

Jaishankar said India's ties with the neighbouring countries like Myanmar and Taiwan, among others in the East Asia, has improved in the last decade connecting it with the rest of the world.

He said the impact of the Partition had initially impacted the growth in the northeast due to political barriers as well as administrative issues.

“The consequence of the Partition of India broke in many ways the natural connectivity that the North-East had or would have enjoyed. As a result of that, the levels of growth that the northeast should have seen was slowed down. In the first few decades after the Partition, the northeast did not enjoy the advantages which other parts of the country did because of political barriers and administrative issues,” Jaishankar said. — ANI/

