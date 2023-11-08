‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’

PTI

Washington, November 8

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the US in New Delhi this week carries the promise of deepening a robust partnership between the two nations, particularly in the defence area, according to an expert.

Coming in the backdrop of a complex and ever-evolving global landscape, the dialogue will serve as a platform for reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States and India to their global partnership and their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, said Farwa Aamer, Director of South Asia Initiatives, Asia Society Policy Institute.

"The upcoming fifth US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, set to bring together top officials from both nations in India this week, carries the promise of deepening a robust partnership that has seen remarkable progress, particularly in the realm of defence cooperation," she said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to New Delhi this week for the '2+2' meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Aamer said the dialogue comes at a critical juncture, with the spectre of the crisis in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict casting their shadows.

