‘2+2’ dialogue: India, US decide to expand strategic ties; discuss increasing security challenges posed by China

The two sides also unequivocally condemn terrorism and the use of terrorist proxies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin prior to a meeting, in New Delhi on November 10, 2023. Photo: @narendramodi/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, November 10

India and the US on Friday vowed to deepen their strategic partnership by shoring defence and security ties and boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the face of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing, even as they rolled out plans to jointly manufacture an armoured infantry vehicle.

In the fifth annual ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken explored ways to support India’s goal of becoming a global hub of defence manufacturing and develop cutting-edge technology to address critical security needs.

The situation in the Middle-East in view of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific and the overall regional security challenges figured prominently at the talks.

At a media briefing, Austin said both sides talked about the increasing security challenges posed by China and that India and the US have a common goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Today, we agreed to move forward with the co-production of armoured infantry vehicles. We also discussed steps that we can take to strengthen our supply chain security and integrate the provision of goods and services from US and Indian firms,” he said.

The US Defence Secretary said efforts are under way to ensure that India gets 31 MQ-9B drones from the US as quickly as possible.

During bilateral talks with Austin, Singh said the India-US strategic partnership is characterised by mutual trust and both sides are increasingly in agreement on key issues such as “countering” China’s aggression, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and addressing regional security challenges.

A joint statement on ‘2+2’ dialogue said India and the US are setting up new liaison positions to facilitate seamless communication and cooperation between their armed forces.

The overall talks at the ‘2+2’ dialogue covered a wide-range of issues, including counter-terrorism, and ways to enhance cooperation in cutting-edge technologies in areas such as semiconductors and critical minerals.

In his televised opening remarks at the talks, Jaishankar said the dialogue is an opportunity to “advance the vision of our respective leaders, building a forward-looking partnership while we construct a shared global agenda”.

Austin said it is more important than ever for the world’s two largest democracies to find common goals in the face of urgent global challenges.

“We’re integrating our industrial bases, strengthening our interoperability and sharing cutting-edge technology. The scope of our cooperation is vast, it stretches from the seabed to space,” he added.

At the end of the dialogue, Jaishankar described the talks as “substantive”.

“Our agenda covered advancing our strategic partnership, including elevating our defense ties, moving forward in space & tech, future logistics cooperation and people to people contacts,” he said on X.

The joint statement referred to a ‘Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation’ as a catalyst for deepening the defence ties between the two sides.

It said ministers appreciated the commencement of negotiations for a commercial agreement between General Electric (GE) Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India.

The statement said both sides recommitted to spurring investment in India’s growing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector, which encompasses aircraft maintenance and mid-voyage repair of US naval vessels.

The two sides welcomed commitments from the US industry to further increase India’s MRO capabilities, including for the repair of aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, it said.

The ministers also discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Ukraine among other regions, adding they expressed deep concern over the war in Ukraine and its tragic humanitarian consequences.

“Noting horrific terrorist attacks against Israel, the ministers reiterated that India and the United States stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including with regard to the protection of civilians,” it said.

They called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

“The ministers committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region on humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” the statement said.

“They expressed support for humanitarian pauses and committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace,” it said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said that the Quad leaders’ summit to be hosted by India early next year will deliberate on the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken said the US and India have a robust partnership and both sides are deliberating on matters with implications for the future.

“We are bolstering the partnership in international peace, security and specifically working to promote rules-based order, and uphold principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Our defence cooperation is a key pillar of that work,” he said.

“We are promoting a free and open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, including by strengthening our partnership through the Quad with Japan and Australia,” Blinken said.

At a separate media briefing, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said the infantry combat vehicle is part of a bilateral defence industrial cooperation roadmap.

“The initial offer on several infantry combat vehicle systems has come from the US. We have expressed our interest in discussing (this) further to take the co-development and co-production part ahead,” Aramane said.

Both Aramane said the plans for co-production of General Electric’s GE F-414 jet engine and to supply the MQ-9B drones to India were on track.

Aramane said the two sides are finalising the commercial arrangement and putting in place legal requirements for manufacturing the jet engine.

“This is on track, it will happen as was originally scheduled,” he said.

Aramane said New Delhi has sent a “letter of request” for the 31 drones and the US has to respond to it.

According to the joint statement, India and the US reiterated their condemnation of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Pathankot strike and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The two countries also unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism, and the use of terrorist proxies and logistical, financial or military support to terror groups.

The two sides also deliberated on the situation in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to adhere to their commitment to prevent any group or individual from using the territory of Afghanistan to threaten the security of any country.

India and the US also urged the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups and uphold freedom of travel.

“India and the US reiterated their condemnation of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Pathankot attack and called for bringing the perpetrators of these attacks to justice,” the statement said.

“The ministers also called for concerted action against all terrorists, including through designations of individuals affiliated with groups that are listed by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as Al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed,” it said.

Pakistan-based terror groups were behind the 26/11 and 2016 Pathankot attacks.

