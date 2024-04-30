23 Naxalites surrender

PTI

Dantewada, April 29

At least 23 Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Monday. They were part of the Bhairamgarh area committee of the Maoists in south Bastar, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

They were impressed by the police’s rehabilitation drive ‘Lon Varratu’ and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology, he said. Of the surrendered cadres, Sonu Madvi (40) was the vice-president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan under the Hurrepal panchayat, Paro Madvi (38) was the vice-president of the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan and Parvati Barsa (33) headed its finance team. Since 2020, 761 Naxalites have shunned violence.

