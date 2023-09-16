239 projects under PMMSY inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

With the India’s fisheries sector on a growth trajectory given the multidimensional interventions, a bouquet of 239 projects worth Rs 103.11 crore from 15 states were inaugurated on the third anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY), a flagship scheme of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, in Indore today.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was the chief guest at a function organised to launch Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan for enhancing outreach across India and ensuring ‘last mile connectivity’.