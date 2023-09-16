239 projects under PMMSY inaugurated

Chandigarh, September 15
With the India’s fisheries sector on a growth trajectory given the multidimensional interventions, a bouquet of 239 projects worth Rs 103.11 crore from 15 states were inaugurated on the third anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY), a flagship scheme of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, in Indore today.
Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was the chief guest at a function organised to launch Matsya Sampada Jagrukta Abhiyan for enhancing outreach across India and ensuring ‘last mile connectivity’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...