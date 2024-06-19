24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

New Delhi, June 19
A 24-year-old man allegedly impersonating an elderly man bound for Canada has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport, a senior officer of the force said on Wednesday.
Gursewak Singh, with dyed hair and beard, was intercepted on Tuesday evening at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and has been handed over to Delhi Police, he said.
The man was first checked by CISF personnel as his activities were found suspicious. He initially produced his identity in the form of a passport bearing the name Rashvindar Singh Sahota, 67. He was supposed to board an Air Canada flight flying out of Delhi on Tuesday, the officer said.
"The man's appearance, voice and skin texture seemed significantly younger than the details provided in the passport. Closer observation revealed that he had dyed his hair and beard white and was wearing glasses to appear older," he said.
The passenger, following further interrogation, disclosed his correct identity as Gursewak Singh, 24, and the photo of a passport in this name was also found in his mobile phone, the officer said.
As the case was of forged passport and impersonation, the passenger was handed over to Delhi Police, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year
The detention of Amritpal Singh and three associates was set...
Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea
The central probe agency tells the court that if AAP, which ...
Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW
The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday