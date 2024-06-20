24-yr-old impersonates 67-yr-old to fly abroad

PTI

New Delhi, June 19

A 24-year-old man allegedly impersonating as a sexagenarian bound for Canada has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport.

The passenger, Guru Sewak Singh, with dyed hair and beard, was intercepted on Tuesday evening at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and handed over to the Delhi Police, a senior officer of the force said on Wednesday.

The man was first checked by CISF personnel as his activities were found to be suspicious. “Closer observation revealed that he had dyed his hair and beard white, and was wearing glasses to appear older,” the officer said. He initially produced his identity in the form of a passport bearing the name Rashvindar Singh Sahota, 67. He was supposed to board an Air Canada plane flying out of Delhi.

