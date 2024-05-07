 ‘25,000 pen drives distributed’: Kumaraswamy sees plot in sex abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘25,000 pen drives distributed’: Kumaraswamy sees plot in sex abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna

‘25,000 pen drives distributed’: Kumaraswamy sees plot in sex abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna

Kumaraswamy said the pen drives were circulated by police officers who were “threatened to do it”

‘25,000 pen drives distributed’: Kumaraswamy sees plot in sex abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. PTI file



PTI

Bengaluru, May 7

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has claimed that 25,000 pen drives with videos of women being sexually abused allegedly by his nephew, Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, were distributed before polls, and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar of a conspiracy.

The former chief minister also sought to discredit SIT formed by the Congress government on April 28 to probe the charges against Prajwal of sexually abusing several women after videos allegedly involving him started making the rounds on social media.

It is not SIT, rather “Siddaramaiah Investigation Team” and “Shivakumar Investigation Team”, the JD(S) second-in-command, who is the son of party supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, said.

MLA HD Revanna and his son and Hassan MP Prajwal have been booked for molesting their cook. In another case, Revanna has been booked and arrested for kidnapping a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal. A case of rape has also been registered against Prajwal.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumaraswamy said the pen drives were circulated by police officers who were “threatened to do it”.

“It (pen drive carrying videos) was released in the Bengaluru Rural constituency (where the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections is D Suresh, who is the brother of Shivakumar). This was an April 21 development. On April 22, Poornachandra, our polling agent, gave a complaint to the District Deputy Commissioner, who is the returning officer,” the JD(S) leader said.

“Poornachandra received a message at 8 pm on April 21 asking people to ‘follow a WhatsApp channel to see Prajwal Revanna’s sleaze video’. There was a message on this WhatsApp channel, ‘Countdown for the release of Prajwal’s sleaze videos’, Kumaraswamy further said.

According to Kumaraswamy, one Naveen Gowda had sent the message about the “countdown”.

In his complaint to the DC and SP of Hassan district, Poornachandra has named five persons, including Naveen Gowda, Karthik Gowda (Revanna’s driver), Chethan and Puttaraju alias Putty, he said.

It has been more than a fortnight since the complaint made on April 21 but no action has been taken against these five people, Kumaraswamy said and demanded that they should first be arrested for “mortgaging the modesty” of women in the videos.

Kumaraswamy alleged that 25,000 pen drives were distributed in the entire state, and cited a report in a regional daily to support his claim.

“My question here is why no action was taken. If someone posts something on social media, immediately houses are searched and the person is made to sit in the police station. Why no action was taken against these five people despite a complaint?” he asked.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had confidently said that all the three JD(S) candidates in the Lok Sabha elections will be defeated,” Kumaraswamy said, adding, “It raises doubts about the involvement of many people.” On April 25, Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary wrote to Siddaramaiah demanding a SIT probe into the tapes where Prajwal is allegedly seen sexually abusing several women. The same night the CM gave his nod and ordered the formation of SIT, Kumaraswamy said.

“In that letter, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary did not mention the name of Prajwal or Revanna but the chief minister called it ‘Prajwal Revanna’s explicit videos’ in his post on X when he announced the formation of SIT. This shows how the conspiracy was hatched,” the JD(S) leader claimed.

He also alleged that the first complaint “framing” his brother HD Revanna and nephew Prajwal was typed on a computer in Bengaluru and was sent to Holenarasipura, which is represented in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly by Revanna, on April 28.

“It’s not a Special Investigation Team but there are two teams within it – one is ‘Siddaramaiah Investigation Team’ and another one is ‘Shivakumar Investigation Team’,” he charged.

He said the ‘convenor’ of the “pen drive story”, Karthik Gowda should be traced first and brought before the people.

“Going through the conspiracies, one can doubt the intention behind the investigation because more than protecting the women victims, you are limiting the scope of the probe only to defame people,” Kumaraswamy further alleged.

He underlined that he was not trying to protect anyone. “I have said that in this case I will not protect anyone doing wrong. Stringent punishment should be given to the person involved in this crime as per the law of land.” 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Prajwal Revanna #Siddaramaiah


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

2
Delhi

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

3
India

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

4
Punjab

Strong winds, rain expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh from May 9-12

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

6
India

Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal, Karnataka government allowed him to leave country: PM Modi

7
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

8
Punjab

Poll schedule for Punjab out

9
India

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

10
Punjab

Where they stand 2024: Lok Sabha poll puts AAP popularity, track record to test in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Excise policy case: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

The Bench tentatively gave a date for hearing on May 9 or to...

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extends K...

China appoints senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India

China appoints senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India

Xu, 60, is expected to travel to New Delhi soon to take over...

Congress fields Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2...

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Around 50 per cent polling till 3 pm; clashes in West Bengal

West Bengal records the highest turnout at 63.11 per cent fo...


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar: Drug abuse takes back seat in LS election campaign

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Excise policy case: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

Delhi Police launches WhatsApp channel to send alerts, updates

BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest Lok Sabha poll contender in Delhi, Bidhuri on 2nd spot

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends