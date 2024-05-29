25 killed in landslides, stone quarry collapse in Mizoram

PTI

Aizawl, May 28

Twenty-five persons, including 14 in a collapsed stone quarry, were killed in Mizoram on Tuesday due to landslides and incessant rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said.

In a massive landslide, at least 14 persons, including two minors, were killed and eight others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl district, a report of the Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) said.

Rescuers look for survivors next to a quarry that collapsed after rain in Aizawl. Twentyfive persons died in landslips.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, an official said. The report stated that several houses and worker camps caved in due to the impact of the landslide, burying several under debris.

“So far, 14 bodies have been recovered. Among the deceased in the stone quarry collapse were a four-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl,” a police officer said. Aizawl’s Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar said search operations would continue till the entire site was cleared.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police Anil Shukla claimed that 17 bodies were recovered from the collapsed stone quarry. “We suspect that six to seven persons are still trapped under debris,” he said, adding heavy rain was affecting the rescue operations at the disaster site. — PTI

4 killed, houses damaged in Nagaland

Kohima: Four deaths and damage to more than 40 houses were reported in Nagaland in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal on Tuesday, an official said. A seven-year-old boy drowned at Laruri village under the Meluri subdivision following heavy rain, while two other drowning incidents were reported from Doyang Dam in Wokha district on Monday, he said. In Phek district’s Rekizu ward, an elderly man was crushed to death after a wall collapsed, the official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mizoram