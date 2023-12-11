25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ exam time for citizens, not a moment to waste: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday compared 25 years of India's Amrit Kaal, the period until the centenary of independence in 2047, with examinations and said citizens could not afford to waste even one moment in the pursuit of the result of Viksit (developed) Bharat.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth' workshop to engage youngsters in the mission for developed India, the prime minister asked them to treat the 25 years of Amrit Kaal like a period of examinations.

"Amrit Kaal is the same as examination time when students are confident of their performance and yet do not leave anything to chance, and keep preparing till the last minute. They invest each moment in exam preparation. Entire families also subject themselves to the discipline of exam time. Likewise for us as citizens also, the date for exams has been declared," said the PM.

He said we have 25 years of exam time -- Amrit Kaal -- before us.

"We have to work 24 hours for developed India. Our whole nation has to transform into a disciplined family and create an atmosphere of discipline. We cannot lose even a moment," said the prime minister urging youth participation in the national campaign to build developed India.

The PM said to youngsters that all their goals, the objective of all their pledges should be one -- "building a developed India".

"You have to channelise the youth's energy across educational institutes towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. The ideas of each youth, no matter how diverse, have to be aligned with the goal of developed India. For Vikshit Bharat @2047 vision you must think out of the box," the PM said.

He said India has to create a generation of youngsters that will offer leadership and direction to the country.

"We need a youth army which will keep national interest and duties on top. As a citizen, we have to augment our efforts to ensure we become alert citizens.

"We have to reach a level of awareness in society where people are so conscious of their duties that they honour red lights with or without cameras and reach offices in time," he added.

#Narendra Modi