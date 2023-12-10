26 nations, European Union to take part in Artificial Intelligence summit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

The annual Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit, to be held between December 12 and 14, will see the participation of senior government delegations from 26 countries and the European Union (EU).

Besides, GPAI’s multi-stakeholder experts’ group, global AI experts, multilateral organisations, and other relevant stakeholders will be present at the summit, which is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities.

