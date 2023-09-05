 262 eminent citizens write to CJI, seek action against Udhayanidhi for ‘hate speech’ : The Tribune India

  262 eminent citizens write to CJI, seek action against Udhayanidhi for 'hate speech'

262 eminent citizens write to CJI, seek action against Udhayanidhi for ‘hate speech’

Signatories include former Delhi High Court judge SN Dhingra, former Punjab and Haryana High Court judges Karam Chand Puri and SN Agrawal and former UP DGP Prakash Singh

262 eminent citizens write to CJI, seek action against Udhayanidhi for ‘hate speech’

Udhayanidhi Stalin. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

More than 260 eminent citizens, including former judges and bureaucrats and armed forces’ veterans have urged Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to take cognisance of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘hate speech’ likening ‘Sanatan Dharma’ to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and calling for its eradication.

“We urge the Supreme Court to take suo motu (on its own) notice of contempt, ensuring accountability for the inaction of the Government of Tamil Nadu, and take decisive steps to prevent the inducement of hate speech, preserving public order and peace and we request you to take immediate appropriate actions,” they said in a letter addressed to the CJI.

“We sincerely hope for the thoughtful consideration of our plea and implore immediate measures to ensure justice and rule of law to prevail,” stated the letter which referred to a Supreme Court order wherein it had asked the authorities to take action in cases of hate speech on its own without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

The signatories, included former Delhi HC judge SN Dhingra, former Punjab and Haryana HC judges Karam Chand Puri and SN Agrawal and former UP DGP Prakash Singh, said not only did Udhayanidhi Stalin make a hate speech but he also refused to apologise for it.

Signed by 262 people, including 14 retired judges, 130 former bureaucrats and 118 ex-armed forces officers, the letter stated that they were deeply concerned over the remarks made by Stalin junior which undeniably amounted to “hate speech” against a large population of India and struck at the very core of the Constitution which envisaged a secular nation.

In his address at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi, a film actor and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, had likened Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

As a massive controversy erupted over his remarks, Udhayanidhi Stalin stuck to his guns and said he will continue to speak out against caste discrimination in all religions.

Action was needed against the Tamil Nadu minister in order to preserve the secular character of the country, they said, adding any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on very serious issues will invite the court’s contempt.

The letter said the state government has refused to take action and acted in contempt of the court’s orders and “gravely undermined or rather made a mockery of the rule of law”.

The letter stated that the rule of law was undermined when the Tamil Nadu government refused to take any action against Udhayanidhi Stalin and rather chose to justify his remarks.

“In the case of Shaheen Abdulla vs Union of India and Ors, the Supreme Court of India observed that there cannot be fraternity unless different religious communities are amenable to live in harmony.

“The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the growing incidents of hate speeches in the country and has directed the governments and police authorities to take suo moto action in such cases without waiting for the lodging of formal complaints,” the letter read.

#dengue #Justice DY Chandrachud

