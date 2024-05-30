PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ in 6 months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday predicted a “political earthquake” in the country within six months after the declaration of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections result on June 4.

Addressing his last election rally in West Bengal in Mathurapur today, Modi said the INDIA bloc will crumble after poll results. He had on Sunday made these comments in an interview to The Tribune.

“Within six months after June 4, a major political earthquake will come. All these dynastic parties will crumble. Their workers are tired. They can see where the country and these nepotistic parties are headed,” Modi said.

west Bengal’s border Demography changing The demography in the bordering areas of Bengal is being changed. The Trinamool Congress is against giving citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities. Why are they opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act so much? Why are these people (TMC leaders) lying about the CAA? —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

He said the demography in the border areas of West Bengal is changing because of infiltration and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of indulging in the politics of appeasement so that illegal immigrants could settle in Bengal. He promised people to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to grant citizenship to Matuas, the Hindu refugees in Bengal.

“Infiltrators are snatching the rights of Bengal youth, they are capturing your lands. The whole nation is concerned. Demography of Bengal border areas has been changed. Why did these people (TMC) oppose the CAA so much? Why are they spreading such lies about CAA? Because they have to settle illegal infiltrators. The TMC does not want Hindu refugees — Matuas — to stay in Bengal,” Modi said.

He told Matuas, who migrated to Bengal from Bangladesh, “not to worry”.

“After June 4, all these TMC machinations will be finished. Matuas will get their rights. This is Modi’s guarantee. All refugees will get Indian citizenship with dignity. The TMC has deprived Bengal of development. People have understood that honest development can only be heralded by the BJP,” said the PM announcing that he will spend the last day of campaigning for 2024 Lok Sabha elections — Thursday — in Punjab.

The elections commenced on April 19 and will end on June 1, with the seventh phase, when the nine Bengal seats will also go to polls.

