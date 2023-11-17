29 more soldiers from Myanmar enter India

Aizwal: At least 29 more Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to Mizoram on Thursday after their camp in the neighbouring country was overrun by an anti-junta group, a senior police officer said. A total of 74 Myanmar military personnel had fled to Mizoram. Expressing concern, India has called for end to fighting between Myanmar's military and anti-junta groups. PTI
NewsClick: US tycoon gets ED summons
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Shanghai-based American millionaire Neville Roy Singham through the External Affairs Ministry in relation with the NewsClick case. The ED, said sources, had issued the summons to Singham under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). TNS
India-Lanka joint military drills begin
New Delhi: The ninth edition of India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise “Mitra Shakti-2023” commenced on Thursday at Pune. The two-week exercise will be held till November 29. The Indian contingent, comprising 120 personnel, is being represented by troops from the Maratha Light Infantry. The Sri Lankan side is being represented by personnel from 53 Infantry Division.
Assam Rifles vehicle targeted in Manipur with IED
Imphal: Militants triggered a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) blast under an Assam Rifles mine-protected vehicle in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Thursday morning, officials said. PTI
Part of Chandrayaan-3 launcher in earth’s sphere
New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation has said cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle used for the Chandrayaan-3 mission made an uncontrolled re-entry into earth’s atmosphere. TNS
