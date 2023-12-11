3 accused of Karni Sena chief’s killing held in Chandigarh hotel

Tribune News Service

Jaipur, December 10

The police have arrested three accused, including two shooters, for their alleged involvement in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, from Chandigarh.

The accused, nabbed from a Chandigarh hotel on Saturday night, were brought to Jaipur amid tight security and taken to the Sodala police station. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told a press conference here that the shooters — Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore — along with their accomplice Udham Singh were arrested in Chandigarh.

Fauji, hailing from Haryana’s Mahendragarh, is a Lance Naik in the Army. The accused were arrested in a joint operation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police and a special investigation team of the Rajasthan Police.

Fauji, along with Rathore and Naveen Shekhawat, went to the house of Gogamedi, the chief of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, in Jaipur’s Shyam Nagar area on December 5.

After talking to him for a few minutes, the shooters opened fire at Gogamedi in his living room, leaving him dead. They also shot dead Shekhawat.

Gogamedi’s private security guard sustained bullet injuries in the incident. The accused had gone to Gogamedi’s house in a sports utility vehicle that was driven by Shekhawat. While fleeing, they shot at a scooter driver and snatched the two-wheeler.

Joseph said after the killings, the shooters went to Deedwana in a Rajasthan Roadways bus and took a taxi for Sujangarh, from where they went to Dharuhera in Haryana. They then went to Rewari in a taxi from Dharuhera and took a train to reach Hisar where they met Udham Singh. The trio then went to Manali in a taxi and stayed in a hotel for two days before going to Chandigarh, Joseph said. — PTI

Arrested within 10 minutes of checking in

Chandigarh: The suspects were apprehended from a hotel in Sector 24 here. While the arrests were made in a joint operation of the Delhi and Rajasthan Police, the UT Police were not kept in the loop The suspects were arrested 10 minutes after they checked in at the hotel on Saturday evening, sources said The suspects had given photocopies of their Aadhaar cards and paid day’s rent while checking in at the hotel The sources claimed that before departing, cops erased the footage of the hotel’s CCTV cameras