 3 arrested after clash in Karnataka, BJP slams government over law and order : The Tribune India

  • India
3 arrested after clash in Karnataka, BJP slams government over law and order

Four people each in two cars engage in street fight at Kunjibettu in Udupi town police limits

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Udupi, May 25

Three persons were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a clash between the members of a gang here and lethal weapons were seized from them, police said.

According to police, there were four people each in two cars and they engaged in street fight at Kunjibettu in Udupi town police limits on May 18 night. They all belong to the ‘Garuda Gang’.

The members tried to attack each other with weapons to ‘settle’ a real estate dispute, they said.

After a video of the street fight went viral, the police swung into action and arrested three persons identified as Ashiq, Raquib and Saqlain. The police also confiscated knives and two cars.

“An FIR has been registered at Udupi town police station in this regard. We are in hot pursuit of the other individuals involved in the incident who were found absconding,” said Superintendent of Police Arun K.

The CCTV footage showed a white car reversing and ramming a grey vehicle before speeding away, while one of the occupants brandishing a sword is seen running behind it. The white car then knocks him down leaving him injured.

Taking to X, the Karnataka unit of the BJP on Saturday shared the purported video of the incident and slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the alleged ‘deteriorating law and order situation’ in the state and used hashtag #CongressFailsKarnataka.

‘Karnataka model! Gang wars, rape of young women, assault, murder, bomb blasts, ganja, opium, rave parties, including Pakistani Zindabad slogans etc. @INCKarnataka are common under government rule. Anarchy is created today as a result of the government giving free hand to the terrorists, fanatics, thugs, miscreants @siddaramaiah and making police a puppet,’ the party alleged in a post in Kannada.

‘This is the Karnataka model that Congress is showing to the country!’ the party further alleged.

