3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 17

Amid signals that the ongoing parliamentary deadlock over the December 13 incident could persist on Monday, the Congress and TMC stood firm on their demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement regarding security breach in the Lok Sabha and said they would continue to press for the same. Opposition reactions came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks to a Hindi daily that the December 13 incident was painful and worrisome and a probe was on to determine elements behind it and their intentions. The PM, in his remarks, also urged everyone to refrain from squabbling over the sensitive issue.

“The PM has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13. He says a probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on but we will keep demanding the Home Minister’s statement. The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the LS on December 13,” Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said today.

The rigid positions came even as the government, in the Monday LS business agenda, listed three new Bills to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and Indian Evidence Act, 1872, to orient the justice system towards reform rather than retribution.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, to replace the IPC; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, to replace CrPC and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, to replace the Evidence Act, listed in LS business, are to be piloted by Shah. The Bills are labelled as “second” as they come after the recent withdrawal of the original versions Shah introduced in the LS on August 11 before referring these to the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs.

The government has brought the new Bills after accepting some amendments suggested by the panel and must pass these in the current session which is the last full Parliament session before the 18th LS election in 2024.

But the Opposition is adamant on Shah’s statement about December 13 as the first requirement to let the Houses run. All India Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, in a statement today, said INDIA MPs are asking for two things: “Home Minister must come and address both Houses and there must be a discussion on security breach and expulsion of BJP MP Prathap Simha who compromised Parliament security.”

Both Congress and TMC responses followed remarks by PM Modi, saying: “The December 13 incident is painful and worrisome. Instead of indulging in arguments and counter arguments, we need to get to the bottom of it and find a solution,” the PM said, advising the Opposition to adopt a positive agenda. The PM noted the seriousness of Parliament security breach should not be underestimated.

“That is why the LS Speaker is taking all necessary steps and probe agencies are investigating the incident closely. It is important to locate the elements behind the breach and determine their intentions. Everyone should strive for a solution in the spirit of solidarity. Everyone should refrain from arguments over this sensitive issue,” the PM said triggering Opposition reactions to his remarks.

On Saturday, LS Speaker Om Birla had written to all MPs seeking cooperation and said Parliament security breach was a matter under Parliament’s jurisdiction.

#Amit Shah #Congress