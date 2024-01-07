 3 criminal laws framed with spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’: PM Modi : The Tribune India

  India
  3 criminal laws framed with spirit of 'citizen first, dignity first and justice first': PM Modi

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’: PM Modi

Prime Minister says instead of working with ‘danda’, police now need to work with data

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: @narendramodi/X



PTI

Jaipur, January 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the three new criminal justice laws were enacted with the spirit of “citizen first, dignity first and justice first” and that the police should now give more emphasis on data than ‘danda’ (stick).

Addressing the 58th conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) here, Modi exhorted the police to focus on the safety of women to ensure they can work fearlessly “kabhi bhi aur kahin bhi (anytime, anywhere)”.

He emphasised that the new criminal laws were framed with the spirit of “citizen first, dignity first and justice first’ and instead of working with ‘danda’, police now need to work with “data”.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have been enacted recently to replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure-1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

The prime minister said these new laws were a paradigm shift in India’s criminal justice system.

He said a special focus was laid on sensitising women and girls about their rights and protection provided to them under the new laws.

Modi said the Indian police should transform itself into a modern and world-class force to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047 -- the centenary of India’s independence.

The prime minister exhorted the police chiefs to think imaginatively to convey the emotional spirit behind the newly enacted laws to different sections of society.

Modi underscored the need to reinforce the positive image of the police in citizens.

He advised the use of social media at the police station level for disseminating positive information and messages for the benefit of citizens.

He also suggested using social media for disseminating advance information on natural calamities and disaster relief.

The prime minister suggested organising various sports events as a way to strengthen the citizen-police connect.

He asked government officials to stay in border villages to establish better connect with the local populace as these border villages were the “first villages” of India.

Highlighting the success of India’s first solar mission - Aditya-L1 and the swift rescue of 21 crew members from a hijacked vessel in the North Arabian sea by the Indian Navy, the prime minister said that such achievements show that India is emerging as a major power in the world.

He said the success of the Aditya-L1 mission is similar to that of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He also exuded pride in the Indian Navy’s successful operation.

Modi said in line with the improving global profile and increasing national strength of the country, the Indian police should transform itself into a modern and world-class police force to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The conference deliberated on critical components of national security, including the newly enacted major criminal laws, counter-terrorism strategies, left wing extremism, emerging cyber threats, and worldwide counter radicalisation initiatives, an official statement said.

The prime minister also distributed the police medals for distinguished services at the three-day conference which concluded on Sunday.

The conference was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top police officers of the country.

Like previous years, the conference was held in hybrid mode with more than 500 police officers of various ranks attending from different places across the country.

#Narendra Modi


