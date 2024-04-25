6 killed in fire at Patna hotel

Patna, April 25
Six people, including three women, died in a major fire that broke out on Thursday inside a hotel situated close to a railway station in Patna, police said.
According to Chandra Prakash, SP (City Central), Patna, rescue work is over at the hotel near Patna Junction, where the blaze had erupted around 11 am with more than 20 people trapped inside.
"The deceased include three women. In addition, two persons with severe burns are in a critical condition, and they have been admitted to hospital,” Prakash told reporters.
Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the critically injured persons so that their family members could be informed, he said.
“We are not able to pinpoint the reason that may have led to the fire. Forensic experts have been called and based on their findings, we will take further action,” the SP added.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok told PTI: "A fire audit has been ordered of all hotels and other commercial establishments, especially those situated in congested localities like the one near Patna Junction. We will ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deeply biased: MEA on US report citing human rights violations in India
The annual report of the State Department highlights instanc...
Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail
Their visit comes a day after Singh's legal counsel Rajdev S...
Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels
The Central Reserve Police Force has been directed by the Mi...
First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes
According to ‘The Times’, the Sikh court was launched last w...