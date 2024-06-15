3 die in Jharkhand train mishap

New delhi, June 14
Three pasengers jumped from a running train over a rumour of fire only to be knocked down by another train coming from the opposite direction.
Three passengers of the Ranchi-Sasaram Intercity Express died Friday in the mishap which took place near Kumadinh railway station in Latehat district of Jharkhand. Latehat DSP Anjani Anjan said the incident took place when rumour spread in the train of it having caught fire.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS