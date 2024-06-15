3 die in Jharkhand train mishap

Tribune News Service

New delhi, June 14

Three pasengers jumped from a running train over a rumour of fire only to be knocked down by another train coming from the opposite direction.

Three passengers of the Ranchi-Sasaram Intercity Express died Friday in the mishap which took place near Kumadinh railway station in Latehat district of Jharkhand. Latehat DSP Anjani Anjan said the incident took place when rumour spread in the train of it having caught fire.

