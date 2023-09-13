3 from tribal community gunned down in Manipur

PTI

Imphal, September 12

Manipur witnessed more violence on Tuesday when unidentified armed men, suspected to be cadres of banned terror groups, killed three members of a tribal community in Kangpokpi district, officials said.

The incident took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in the tribal-dominated Kanggui area.

SC protection for ex-Army officer New Delhi: The apex court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to Col Vijaykant Chenji (retd) against whom an FIR has been lodged by the Manipur Police allegedly on the basis of contents of his book (The Anglo-Kuki War 1917-1919) published last year. It also granted protection to Prof Henminlun in another case.

The three persons were gunned down by armed assailants near the Singha dam, the officials said, adding automatic weapons were used in the incident. The police have taken over the probe.

Paramilitary personnel had observed movement of a group of around 30 people in the area. Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, a joint body of Kuki-Zo tribals, condemned the incident and urged the Centre to take action against insurgent groups and reimpose AFSPA in the valley.

More than 180 people have been killed since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

