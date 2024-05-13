3 killed, 4 injured as SUV overturns in MP's Chhindwara

PTI

Chhindwara (MP), May 13

Three women were killed and four other persons seriously injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 10 pm on Sunday at Muari mines, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh.

The SUV driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, he said.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and took the injured persons to the Parasia hospital from where they were referred to the district hospital in Chhindwara, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Hiramani, Sushila Sholekar and Indumati, all aged 55, he said.

