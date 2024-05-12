3 killed, 6 injured in road accident on Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

PTI

Jaipur, May 12

Three people were killed and six injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Sunday.

The victims were travelling in a car from Ahmedabad to Haridwar, the police said.

According to Bandikui SHO Surendra Malik, the car was speeding along the highway and collided with a divider upon encountering a cow.

When the occupants of the car got off to assess the damage caused to the vehicle, a truck approaching from behind rammed into their vehicle and another truck ran these people over, SHO Malik said.

The police said the accident took place on Sunday morning near Unnabada village of Bandikui in Dausa district.

Ahmedabad resident Hansmukh (32), wife Seema (30) and their relative Mohanlal (55) died on the spot, while Hansmukh's sister Neeta (32), Neelam (26), and driver Dinesh (30) were seriously injured, the police said.

Another relative of Hansmukh, Kireet Bhai, and two children, aged two and three, suffered minor injuries, they said.

