3 killed in collision between car and truck in Jaipur

Jaipur, June 13
Three people, including a toddler, were killed and one person was injured when their car collided head-on with a truck and fell into a ditch in the Raisar area here on Thursday, police said.
The incident occurred around 12.30 am when the victims, all of them relatives and residents of Uttar Pradesh, were returning from Khatu Shaymji in Sikar, Raisar SHO Mahendra Singh Shekhawat said.
The car collided with the truck and fell into a roadside ditch. Then the truck also fell on the car. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, he said.
Ravi (28), his sister Rinki (24), her husband Ankit (30) and their daughter Devki (3) were travelling in the car. While Ravi, Ankit and Devki died, Rinki is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.
Police said the bodies would be handed over to the family members of the victims after post-mortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...