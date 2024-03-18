3-term Uttarakhand Congress MLA Bhandari switches to BJP

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

In a setback for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, its Uttarakhand MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joined the BJP here today and said that he was impressed by PM Modi’s leadership that motivated him to take the step.

Bhandari, a three-term Congress MLA who was also a minister in the state in the past, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, fighting first Lok Sabha election from Garhwal, were also present on the occasion.

Bhandari is Badrinath MLA and he defeated BJP’s state chief Mahendra Bhatt in the 2022 Assembly polls.

