3 win Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on tiny quantum dots

Stockholm, October 4

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on quantum dots — tiny particles that can release very bright coloured light and are used in electronics and medical imaging.

Joining the ‘dots’ In the early 1980s, Ekimov discovered that the colour of glass changes with the size of copper chloride molecules contained in it and that sub-atomic forces were at play

A few years later, Brus of Columbia University made similar ground-breaking discoveries on the colour of fluids

In 1993, Bawendi revolutionised quantum dots’ production, made up of clusters ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand atoms

Moungi Bawendi of the MIT, Louis Brus of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. succeeded in producing these tiny components, that “now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things”, according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm. Their discovery has significantly contributed to the technology of QLED televisions and LED lamps, where these nanoparticles are instrumental in creating vibrant colours. “They catalyse chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumour tissue for a surgeon,” the academy said. Quantum dots’ electrons have constrained movement, and this affects how they absorb and release visible light, allowing for very bright colours.

In a highly unusual leak, Swedish media reported the names of the winners before the prize was announced.

Mapping tumours The scientists have been honoured for the discovery of clusters of atoms known as quantum dots, now used to create colour in flat screens, light emitting diode (LED) lamps and devices that help surgeons see blood vessels in tumours. “Researchers believe that in the future they could contribute to flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted quantum communication,” the prize-awarding academy said in a statement.

“There was a press release sent out for still unknown reasons. We have been very active this morning to find out exactly what happened,” Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the academy, told the news conference where the award was announced. “This is very unfortunate, we do regret what happened.”

Ekimov (78) and Brus (80) are early pioneers of the technology, while Bawendi (62) is credited with revolutionising the production of quantum dots “resulting in almost perfect particles. This high quality was necessary for them to be utilised in applications”, the academy said. — AP

