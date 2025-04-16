DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 3 workers killed as storage unit for pulses falls on them at Maharashtra mill   

3 workers killed as storage unit for pulses falls on them at Maharashtra mill   

The incident takes place at Manorma Jain Dal Mill located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area in Yavatmal
article_Author
PTI
Yavatmal, Updated At : 08:48 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three workers were killed and two others injured when a steel storage unit for pulses fell on them while they were working at a mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Manorma Jain Dal Mill located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Yavatmal on Tuesday evening, they said.

The storage unit broke and fell on five workers, a police official said.

Advertisement

Three workers were killed and two other workers suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

Two of the deceased were from Madhya Pradesh and one hailed from Wardha district in Maharashtra, the police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper