‘30% commission BRS govt’ should be sent packing, says Nadda in Telangana

PTI

Hyderabad, November 19

Charging the BRS leglislators with collecting 30 per cent commission in the state government's ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana should be sent packing after the upcoming Assembly polls and urged the people to elect the saffron party.

Nadda, who addressed rallies at Narayanpet and Chevella, also alleged that the Kaleshwaram irrigation project “served as an ATM” for Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and it became a “symbol of corruption”. “The cost of Kaleswaram project, which was a Rs 38,000 crore project, rose to Rs 1.20 lakh crore today. A scam took place in this also,” he said.

Kaleshwaram project symbol of corruption The Kaleshwaram project served as an ATM for CM Rao. It became a ‘symbol of corruption’. The cost of project rose to Rs 1.20 lakh crore from Rs 38,000 crore. —JP Nadda, BJP chief

Nadda said the BJP, after coming to power in Telangana, will investigate the alleged corruption in the project and send the culprits to prison. Accusing Rao of indulging in appeasement politics for the sake of votes, the BJP chief said he has made Urdu as the second official language besides proposing to increase the reservation of a particular community to 12 per cent from the 4 per cent, which was “unconstitutional”.

He also alleged that temple lands in the state were being utilised for other purposes. "Did the (BRS) MLAs take 30 per cent commission in Dalit Bandhu scheme or not? Did KCR ask in legislators meeting that you (MLAs) are taking 30 per cent cut or not? This 30 per cent commission government should go on November 30 and a BJP government should be brought in and we need to work towards that,” Nadda said.

Did anyone get the benefit of ‘Dalit Bandhu’, he asked the gathering. 'Dalit Bandhu' is a flagship Dalit welfare scheme of the BRS which provides financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business. Nadda accused the Congress government in Karnataka of not implementing its five guarantees, including 200 units free power, free bus rides for women and unemployment dole. "Either KCR or Congress. One thing is guaranteed — that is corruption. Development is Modi's guarantee,” he said.

#BJP #Dalits #JP Nadda #Telangana