‘30% Covaxin takers reported adverse events’

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

Nearly one-third of 926 individuals who received Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin reported ‘adverse events of special interest,’ or AESI, according to a one-year follow up study conducted by a team of researchers at BHU.

Serious AESI, which included stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome, were reported in one per cent of individuals, the study conducted by researchers from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

