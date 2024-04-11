 30 IAF bases to get 5-layer security system : The Tribune India

30 IAF bases to get 5-layer security system

Bids have been invited from Indian companies for the Integrated Perimeter Security System by June 24. File



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 10

With an aim to ensure five layers of sensor, alarm and perimeter surveillance, 30 Indian Air Force (IAF) bases across the country are set to get a state-of-the-art security system.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has invited bids from Indian companies for the Integrated Perimeter Security System (IPSS) by June 24.

The system must be capable of providing surveillance in all weather and ambient light conditions throughout the year at both day and night.

The IPSS will consist of five layers of sensors for intrusion detection — an electrical smart power fence; a CCTV with an infra-red camera and inbuilt video analytics and automatic intrusion detection capabilities; a radar; underground vibration detection system connected with a dedicated optical fibre cable; and thermal cameras that can pick up things at night.

The layers of sensors are to be integrated by artificial intelligence-enabled software and automation. Water bodies such as drains, canals and culverts passing through the perimeter shall be protected using electro-optical sensors.

The MoD is looking at having “gap free coverage” throughout the perimeter of each air base. The move has been necessitated after the Pathankot air base attack in January 2016. A high-level committee led by Lt Gen Philip Campose (retd), a former Vice Chief of Army Staff, suggested several emergency measures, which were carried out.

The electric fence will deter intruders by a non-lethal high voltage low shock and sound an alarm at the control room when someone attacks, tries to climb through or tampers with the fence.

The infra-red cameras, with an inbuilt motion detector, will be used for surveillance at night. Also, the MoD is looking to set up radars along the perimeter of the 30 IAF bases to ensure gap free coverage. The underground vibration-detection system will be able to spot anyone walking, crawling and tunnelling across the perimeter.

#Indian Air Force


