 30 injured as Odisha-bound bus catches fire in West Bengal : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 30 injured as Odisha-bound bus catches fire in West Bengal

30 injured as Odisha-bound bus catches fire in West Bengal

People travelling in the bus tried to rush out of the vehicle by smashing side windows

30 injured as Odisha-bound bus catches fire in West Bengal

Photo for representation



PTI

Kolkata, November 11

At least 30 people were injured after a luxury bus bound for Odisha's Paradip caught fire in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, police said.

The incident took place when the bus, which departed Babughat in Kolkata around 5 pm, reached Madhabpur area around 10 pm on Friday, a police officer said, adding the AC bus was moving slowly.

At least 30 people travelling in the bus tried to rush out of the vehicle by smashing side windows. Some of them fell into a roadside ditch. Several of them were admitted to nearby hospitals.

The driver and the helper also jumped out of the vehicle after stopping it, he said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the official said, adding the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. 

#West Bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

3
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

4
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

5
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

6
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

7
Punjab

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

8
Haryana

Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

9
India

Nijjar killing: Blinken urges New Delhi to cooperate with Ottawa's probe; India flags concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

10
Himachal

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal was a member of a gang known as Brother...

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...

UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor

UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor

The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

Amit Katyal is detained by the agency and arrested after que...


Cities

View All

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Green crackers won’t do, complete ban needed to check pollution, say experts

Rain brings respite from smog

Scarcity of balers hampers stubble disposal in district

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Odd-even scheme not to be taken up for now in Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government