30-year-old man ends life by hanging at official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla

PTI

Lucknow, September 25

A 30-year-old man has allegedly hanged himself to death at the official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla in Hazratganj area here, police said on Monday.

Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Arvind Kumar Verma said the incident occurred on Sunday night and no complaint has been received.

Also, the motive behind the suicide is still not clear, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district, the police officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"The MLA is out of station," the ACP said when asked whether the MLA has been questioned in the case.

#BJP