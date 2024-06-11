33 kg of gold found concealed in undergarments, luggage of 2 women foreign nationals at Mumbai airport

PTI

Mumbai, June 11

Customs has seized 32.79 kg of gold valued at Rs 19.15 crore concealed in undergarments and luggage of two women foreign nationals at the Mumbai international airport in separate cases, an official said on Tuesday.

The two passengers from African countries were subjected to search on suspicion after landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, he said.

On June 10, based on profiling, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized 32.79 Kgs of Gold valued at Rs. 19.15 Cr across 02 cases. Gold was found concealed in undergarments and baggage of two lady passengers of foreign nationality. Both the pax were arrested.

In both cases, gold was found concealed in undergarments and baggage. The women were arrested and further probe was on.

