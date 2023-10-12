 33 students among 37 hurt as helium cylinder, balloon explode on Chhattisgarh school premises : The Tribune India

  India
  33 students among 37 hurt as helium cylinder, balloon explode on Chhattisgarh school premises

33 students among 37 hurt as helium cylinder, balloon explode on Chhattisgarh school premises

Of the 33 children, 11 were discharged after administering of first aid, while the others remained under treatment

33 students among 37 hurt as helium cylinder, balloon explode on Chhattisgarh school premises

The incident took place after 2 pm in the ground of Vivekanand School in Ambikapur city when a helium cylinder was being used to fill balloons, Surguja Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said. Video grabs/PTI



PTI

Ambikapur, October 12

As many as 37 persons, including 33 school students, were injured after a helium cylinder and a balloon filled with gas exploded in the premises of a private school in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place after 2 pm in the ground of Vivekanand School in Ambikapur city when a helium cylinder was being used to fill balloons, Surguja Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

Suddenly, the cylinder and a balloon burst, causing serious injuries to four persons who were engaged in filling helium gas into the balloons, he said.

Thirty-three children of the school, who were playing in the ground during lunch break, came under the impact of the explosion and sustained minor injuries, Sharma said.

On being alerted about the incident, a police team reached the spot while the injured persons were shifted to a local hospital, the SP said.

Of the 33 children, 11 were discharged after administering of first aid, while the others remained under treatment at the hospital, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed the balloons were meant for decoration at a private programme, but why they were being filled with gas inside school premises was under investigation, Sharma said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.  

