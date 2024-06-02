 350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 seats for INDIA

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

Voters on the way to cast their ballot at the world’s highest polling station at Tashigang in Lahaul & Spiti. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

All exit polls on Saturday predicted a hat-trick for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, placing the BJP comfortably above the majority mark of 272 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

As many as seven exit polls predicted an average of 361 seats for the BJP-led NDA (less than PM Modi’s target of ‘400 paar’) and 145 for the INDIA bloc. The BJP’s aggregate seats as per these polls would be around 311 and that of the Congress 63.

If these predictions hold on June 4, the day the results of the Lok Sabha elections would be declared, the Congress would repeat its 2019 performance with a slight improvement. Also, Modi would become the only Prime Minister after late Jawaharlal Nehru to return to office thrice in a row.

The BJP had won 303 seats and the Congress 52 in the 2019 elections. The Congress was unable to get the post of leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha for which a party needs 10 per cent of the total seats i.e. 54. If actual results come in line with the exit polls, a Congress leader would be the official leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. India TV-CNX was among the agencies which predicted a possible 400 seats for the NDA, placing the ruling combine in the 371-401 seat segment and the INDIA bloc in the 109-139 segment. Jan ki Baat said the NDA could get 362-392 seats, as against INDIA bloc’s 141-161. Dainik Bhaskar’s exit poll predicted 281-350 seats for the NDA and 145-201 for the opposition alliance.

PM Narendra Modi in Kanyakumari on Saturday. PTI

All exit polls found the BJP making gains in the South, opening accounts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and retaining hold over Karnataka and adding numbers in Telangana.

In West Bengal, the BJP could win 22 seats as against 18 it won in 2019, walking ahead of the ruling Trinamool Congress, which, as per exit polls, could be restricted to 19-22 seats.

In Odisha too, the BJP could do better with pollsters placing the number for the party at 15 (as against eight currently) out of the state’s 21 seats. The exit polls found that the BJP would dominate in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Delhi and Jharkhand and lose some seats in Rajasthan and Haryana.

The Congress, meanwhile, is expected to repeat its 2019 performance in Kerala and Punjab, where it had bagged its highest and second-highest seats, respectively.

The exit polls said the Congress-led UDF would sweep Kerala and that the Congress was expected to repeat its 2019 performance in Punjab when it had bagged eight of 13 seats. The pollsters also predicted 0-4 seats for the BJP in Punjab.

Most polls have predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in HP where the party had bagged all four seats in 2019.

Ph-7 lok sabha poll sees 62% turnout

Curtains came down on polling for all 543 Lok Sabha seats as voting for the seventh phase on the remaining 57 seats across seven states and a union territory ended on Saturday. Till 11.45 pm, the voter turnout was 62 per cent with West Bengal recording the highest turnout of 73.47 per cent, followed by Jharkhand (70.66 per cent) and Himachal (68 per cent).

Actual results will be different: Cong

These are all psychological games he (PM Narendra Modi) is masterminding, but the actual results will be very different. — Jairam Ramesh, Congress

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kerala #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

3
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

4
Punjab

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

5
Punjab

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

6
Patiala

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

7
Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024: 67.90 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

8
India

Polling for Lok Sabha election concludes; Phase-7 sees nearly 60% turnout, violence mars polling in West Bengal

9
Himachal

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

10
Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...

61.32 pc turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Capital

Goel mocks Arvind Kejriwal with ambulance taunt after CM’s bail petition

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender today as interim bail order reserved

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Resort owner held in liquor recovery case

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village