37 die in Assam floods; 3.9 lakh people affected

Guwahati/new delhi, June 22
More than 3.90 lakh people continued to reel under floodwater in Assam as the overall situation remained grim, officials said on Saturday.
Even though there was a marginal improvement in the flood situation with receding rainfall bringing respite in some parts of the state, 19 districts still remained affected, they said.
The death toll in this year’s flood, landslides and storm has reached 37, while one person is missing, the officials said. Among the major rivers flowing over the danger level were Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj, as per reports.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Sunday to review preparedness for flood management in the country. The meeting comes in the background of the advancement of monsoon. Such meetings are held to review coordination between the Central and state agencies. /PTI
