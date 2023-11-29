4 booked in Navi Mumbai for cheating Dubai-based sugar trader of Rs 93.6 lakh

Thane, November 28
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against three directors of an export company and another person for allegedly cheating a sugar trader in Dubai of Rs 93.6 lakh, an official said.
The accused took an order of supplying sugar to the trader. They allegedly took Rs 1.14 crore as 15 per cent advance of the total amount for the order from the victim in January 2022.
They supplied 75 tonnes of sugar worth Rs 21,38,194 but failed to supply the remaining agreed quantity, thus cheating the trader of Rs 93,60,450, the Navi Mumbai police official said.
The trader's brother lodged a police complaint after the accused defaulted on the sugar supply.
The accused had forged documents of a Kolhapur-based sugar factory and submitted them to the victim to obtain the supply order, the police said quoting the complaint.
Based on the complaint, the Sanpada police on Tuesday registered a case against the four accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (forgery) and 34 (common intention), the official said.
A probe was on into the case.
