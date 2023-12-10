4 college students die after speeding car falls into ditch in Karnataka

Chikkaballapura (KTK), December 10
Four college students died after the car they were travelling in allegedly toppled and fell into a ditch near the highway underpass on the outskirts of Chikkaballapura, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night when the students were heading from Bengaluru to Chikkaballapura to drop two of them.
According to the police, one of the students was driving the car. The accident took place when the driver lost control of the overspeeding vehicle, which overturned and plunged into the ditch.
Three of them died on the spot. One person was grievously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment.
A case was registered and investigation is underway, they said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor
Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow
Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration
Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...
Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab
Instead of addressing crucial issues, Canadian Government ha...
Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22
Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was gunned d...
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar's health deteriorates during Jan Samvad programme
Minister admitted to private hospital in Yamunanagar; condit...