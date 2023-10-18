15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

PTI

New Delhi, October 18

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four people for the murder of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead 15 years ago while she was returning home from work.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey also convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Fifth accused Ajay Sethi was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and under MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

The judge said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused and listed the matter for sentencing on October 26.

Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery.

Five people were arrested for the murder and they have been in custody since March 2009.

The recovery of the weapon used in IT executive Jigisha Ghosh's killing had led to the cracking of Vishwanathan's murder case, police said.

After Malik moved the Delhi High Court in 2019 for a speedy trial, it sought a report from the trial court, asking why the trial had not concluded even though the charge sheet was filed nine-and-a-half years ago.

The trial court had informed the high court that the delay was primarily due to the non-presence of prosecution witnesses and the time taken for the appointment of a special public prosecutor.

The trial court had given the death penalty to Kapoor and Shukla and sentenced Malik to a life term in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case in August 2016.

In January 2018, however, the high court commuted the death sentences of Kapoor and Shukla to life imprisonment and upheld the life term for Malik.

Timeline

September 30, 2008: Vishwanathan shot dead while returning home from work in her car around 3:30 am. Police claim robbery as the motive.

March 2009: Police claim breakthrough in the case due to recovery of weapon used in the killing of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh.

March 28, 2009: Five men -- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi -- arrested for killing Vishwanathan.

June 22, 2009: First chargesheet filed against the five accused.

February 6, 2010: Charges framed against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

May 9, 2011: Charges framed against the accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

April 23, 2010: Trial begins, prosecution starts submitting evidence.

February 2019: Malik moves the Delhi High Court with a plea for a speedy trial.

February 6, 2019: Vishwanathan's parents approach Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a speedy trial in the case.

February 27, 2019: The Delhi High Court orders expeditious trial and directs the trial court to hear the matter at least thrice a week.

March 2022: Prosecution completes submitting evidence. Court begins recording the evidence of the accused.

May 2023: Recording of evidence concludes. Final arguments commence.

October 6, 2023: Final arguments by the defence and prosecution conclude.

October 13, 2023: Court reserves its verdict.

October 18, 2023: Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar convicted for murder and under MCOCA provisions. Fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, convicted for dishonestly receiving stolen property and under MCOCA sections.

October 26: Court likely to pass order on sentence.